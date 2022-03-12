Analysts Expect SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will report $11.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SOPHiA Genetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.16 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics will report full-year sales of $40.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.68 million to $41.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.08 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $53.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SOPHiA Genetics.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SOPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.94. 71,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. SOPHiA Genetics has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SOPHiA Genetics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

