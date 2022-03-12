Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $2,048.72

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,048.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE:AZO traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,864.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.56. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,266.29 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock worth $7,477,479 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. BOKF NA increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in AutoZone by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

