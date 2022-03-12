Analysts Set City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Target Price at $18.33

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 242,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 301,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

