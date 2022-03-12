Analysts Set Expectations for RxSight Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RxSight in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RxSight’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RxSight by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 29.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

