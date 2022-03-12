Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $18.42

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,796,153. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

