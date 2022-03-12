Analysts Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target at C$19.56

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$14.04 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.84.

In other news, Senior Officer David Nevins sold 34,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.89, for a total value of C$580,931.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,451,832.42.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

