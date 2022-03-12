Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $47.00

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Lazard by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lazard by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LAZ opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lazard has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

