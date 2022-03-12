Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $324.24

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.01. 700,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.01. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

