Analysts Set Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target at $75.83

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €96.50 ($104.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €92.00 ($100.00) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zalando from €101.00 ($109.78) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ZLNDY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 60,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. Zalando has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $62.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

