AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

