Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $10.04 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00025700 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $187.14 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.