Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Short Interest Up 321.5% in February

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 321.5% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Friday. 603,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,826. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

