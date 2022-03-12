Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,178 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $46,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80.

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94.

NYSE GNK opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.80. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.