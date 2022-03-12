Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 220.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Applied Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

