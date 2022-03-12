AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.30. 237,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,637. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

