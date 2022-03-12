Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the February 13th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.25. Aqua Power Systems has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

