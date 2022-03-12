Aragon Court Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Aragon Court coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $56,439.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon Court has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00105400 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court (ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

