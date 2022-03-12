ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Bank of America

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.80.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

