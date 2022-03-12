Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $485.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.76.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

