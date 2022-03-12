Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,426 shares of company stock valued at $493,166. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ARQT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $848.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

