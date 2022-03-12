Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.50 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.45 and a 200-day moving average of $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

