Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

