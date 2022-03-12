Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 318,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,162,000 after purchasing an additional 156,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 205,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

