Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,702,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.17. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

