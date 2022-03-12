Arlington Partners LLC Invests $28,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 91 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Shares of APD opened at $219.38 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $277.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.