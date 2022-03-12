Arlington Partners LLC Invests $310,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $585.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $240.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $528.60 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $671.65 and its 200 day moving average is $761.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

