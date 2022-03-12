Arlington Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 39,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.85 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.