Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 91,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $316.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $391.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.50.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total transaction of $3,374,941.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

