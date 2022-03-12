Arlington Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $89.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

