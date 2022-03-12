Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Comerica by 121,471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Comerica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 61,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.