Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.46

Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 7,792,094 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.51.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

