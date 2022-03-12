Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. 286,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,793. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

