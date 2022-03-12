Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Cummins comprises approximately 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. 1,186,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.67. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

