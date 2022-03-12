Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells $102,870.00 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ASB stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,540,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,237,000 after acquiring an additional 375,548 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,682 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,230 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,255,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

