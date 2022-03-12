Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ASUR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 122.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 420.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,287 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

