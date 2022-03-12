Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ASUR has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a PE ratio of 172.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94.
About Asure Software (Get Rating)
Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.
