Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of AY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 392,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -669.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

