Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,065,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.38. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.36 and a 12-month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers.

