Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 48.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 84,587 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

