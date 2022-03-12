Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 2,654 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$23.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.