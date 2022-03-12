Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

MRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. 9,423,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,876,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

