Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.65. 7,434,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

