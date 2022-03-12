Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $10,535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 315.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 157,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $268,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

