Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $1.21 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.
About Atossa Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.