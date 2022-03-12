AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

ATRC stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

