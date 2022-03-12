AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 237,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 55,967 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 15,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T remained flat at $$23.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,127,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

