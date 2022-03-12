Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of AUUMF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Aumann has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment develops, produces, and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the electrification of vehicles; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

