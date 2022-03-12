Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of AUUMF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Aumann has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.
About Aumann (Get Rating)
