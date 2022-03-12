Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.73. 45,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 42,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.
Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.