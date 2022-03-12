Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.73. 45,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 42,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$37.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34.

Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

