Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

AUTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 239,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,787. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

