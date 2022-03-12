Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $223.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $207.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $180.55 and a one year high of $248.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

