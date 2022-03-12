AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get AXT alerts:

AXTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,153. The stock has a market cap of $292.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AXT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AXT by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.