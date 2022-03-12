Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) PT Lowered to €29.00

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €32.50 ($35.33) to €29.00 ($31.52) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZMTF. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMTF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Azimut Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.